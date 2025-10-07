Meghalaya mediation drive resolves 21 disputes in 90-day campaign

A three-month intensive mediation initiative in Meghalaya has successfully settled 21 legal disputes out of 212 cases referred by courts across the state, according to the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority.

The mediation drive, conducted under the guidance of Acting Chief Justice HS Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh, operated across sub-divisional courts, district courts, the High Court, and district council courts.

The campaign ran for 90 days as part of the National Legal Services Authority's 'Mediation For the Nation' programme, launched in partnership with the Supreme Court's Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee.

Cases resolved through the mediation process included matrimonial disputes, domestic violence matters, cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, service-related disputes, criminal compoundable offenses, and various civil matters.

The initiative represents a collaborative effort between the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, the High Court Legal Services Committee, and District Legal Services Authorities to reduce the backlog of pending cases through alternative dispute resolution.

Member Secretary E Kharumnuid announced the results of the drive on October 6, highlighting the state's participation in the nationwide mediation campaign aimed at easing court congestion through out-of-court settlements.