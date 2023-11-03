The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 3 agreed to include the Garo language in the list of languages under consideration for inclusion in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. This decision comes after strong advocacy led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Lok Sabha MP Agatha K Sangma, Speaker Thomas A Sangma, and Cabinet Minister Marcuise N Marak.

The journey to securing a place for Garo in the 8th Schedule began when it was initially excluded from the list of 38 languages being reviewed for possible inclusion. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to social media, stating, "After Garo language was excluded from the 38 languages to be reviewed for inclusion in the 8th Schedule notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), GoI, Hon'ble MP, Smti. Agatha K Sangma and Hon'ble Speaker, Shri Thomas A Sangma led the delegation to request the same from the MHA. Based on their request, the MHA has now agreed to include Garo language in the list of languages demanding 8th schedule inclusion."

Earlier in the day, a delegation from the National People's Party (NPP), led by Lok Sabha MP Agatha K Sangma, Speaker Thomas A Sangma, and Cabinet Minister Marcuise N Marak, held a crucial meeting with the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi. The purpose of this meeting was to earnestly push for the inclusion of the Garo language in the list of languages under consideration for recognition in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.