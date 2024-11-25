The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has directed the Superintendent of Police, Ri Bhoi District, to submit a report within 20 days on the death of Hudderfield Rymbui, who was fatally struck by a police escort vehicle on November 15.

The notice, issued on November 21, follows a complaint lodged by Joplin Scott Shylla, President of the Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress.

Rymbui’s death has sparked widespread outrage, with citizens criticising the VIP culture associated with the incident. A candlelight vigil was held last week by concerned citizens, demanding justice for the victim.

Police confirmed that the escort vehicle involved in the incident has been seized. Relevant documents are being reviewed, and witness statements recorded. Authorities assured that a chargesheet would be filed within the mandated 60-day period.

Rymbui’s death has reignited discussions around the safety and accountability of police operations tied to VIP movement, with citizens urging for systemic changes to prevent such tragedies in the future.