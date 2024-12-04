Meghalaya's capital Shillong is known for its rich culture, educational prominence, and growing tourism. However, the city’s infrastructure is under pressure due to a rising population and an influx of visitors. The increasing demand has strained resources, particularly during peak tourist seasons, making mobility and land availability significant challenges.

In response, the State has proposed the development of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) infrastructure at Mawkhanu, located just 25-30 minutes from the airport, within the New Shillong Township.

The project, costing Rs 99.27 crore, aims to create a large-scale public space to reduce congestion in Shillong and provide an alternative tourism destination.

The Mawkhanu project will feature trails, pathways, a sculpture park, public plaza, amphitheatre, festival ground, and various other public spaces. These developments will serve both as leisure areas and as facilities for large gatherings, offering visitors a blend of urban amenities and natural experiences.

The project is expected to create over 1,300 jobs and attract investment through six Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects worth Rs 425.25 crore, which include a luxury prefab resort, convention centre, amusement park, golf-themed resort, and golf course.