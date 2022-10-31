The All Jaintia Mid Day Meal Workers’ Union (AJMDWU) and the All Meghalaya Midday Meal workers (AMMMW) have threatened to hit the streets again if their demands are not met within 10 days.

The workers made the announcement after a meeting on October 31 at the Fire Brigade ground at Nongthymmai.

The workers have demanded an enhancement of their monthly salary from 100 rupees to 2000 rupees per month.

Hundreds of workers from all over the district attended the meeting, and MLA Amapareen Lyngdoh joined the workers at the venue.

Advisor of the union K L Pariat mentioned that all mid-day meal cooks in Jaintia Hills were being paid Rs 100 per month as honorarium since 2002 as the state share and they have not received their salary for three months.

“The cooks and workers have not received their salary for more than three months now, this has really put them in a tight situation, the government should really look into this matter seriously”, said Pariat.

“….not only the salary, the government should look into the situation of the workers, they are in a need of cylinder gas so they can perform their duty well”, he added.