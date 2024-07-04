The Meghalaya Police said that two coal miners from Meghalaya died due to gas poisoning in a rat-hole mine in Tinsukia district, Assam.

According to media reports, the mine in which the two individuals were killed on July 1, was illegal.

The miners died due to unconsciousness, the police informed, adding that they have sought a report on the incident from Assam.

Earlier, illegal sand mining activities were reported at Misa Juri in Kaliabor.

The serene banks of the Misa Juri, near the southeastern boundary of Shakamutia tea estate, have become a hotspot for unauthorized extraction of sand, despite stringent regulations prohibiting such activities.

Local residents and environmental activists have raised concerns over the unchecked exploitation of natural resources, highlighting the environmental degradation caused by these activities.

The Misa Juri, known for its scenic beauty and ecological significance, now bears the scars of illegal sand collection, threatening its delicate ecosystem.