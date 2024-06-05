Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that people must take a vow to safeguard nature, on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Meghalaya Cabinet minister exalted the importance of nature and its precious gifts.

She wrote, “Our Mother Earth is all we have. On this momentous occasion of World Environment Day, let us unite in a solemn vow to safeguard and cherish her precious gifts with an unwavering dedication and devotion.”

Speaking to reporters during an event held to commemorate World Environment Day in Shillong on June 5, Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the people must take care of the environment and protect rivers and water bodies in their surrounding areas.

She also highlighted the commendable efforts of those quietly working to protect the environment, citing the Dorbar Shnong of Nongrimbah as an example, who have been reducing rubble flow into Wah Sahnsniang.

Furthermore, Lyngdoh emphasised the need for responsible behavior, urging against dumping bamboo and carry bags into drains. Reflecting on recent floods, she emphasised that people must stay vigilant in helping during such situations.