Meghalaya cabinet minister AL Hek raising his concern towards the continuously rising traffic congestion asserted that from now on people without parking spots should not be allowed to buy cars.

Speaking to the media, Meghalaya cabinet minister Al Hek said, "The government is thinking of having multiple parking spaces with many layers of car parking facility in Shillong city... I have seen everybody buying a car but they do not have parking space at home. So now the transport department has to issue strict instruction to anybody who is buying a car without permanent parking space no one should be allowed to buy a car."



Also Read: Meghalaya: Traffic jam claims infant life in West Khasi Hills

Earlier on September 17, a newborn baby lost its life as its mother was caught in a massive traffic jam.

The incident occurred in Ksehkohlong village of West Khasi Hills, where a fishing competition at Pamphyrnai brought thousands of people together.