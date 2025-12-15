Meghalaya minister assures support to Punjabi Lane Sikhs amid displacement concerns

The Meghalaya government has assured full support to the Sikh residents of Punjabi Lane, with cabinet minister Sanbor Shullai stating that the state stands with the community amid concerns over their rights and long-standing settlement in Shillong.

Shullai gave the assurance during a meeting at Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar, attended by acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, who had sought the state’s backing to safeguard the interests of the Sikh community as long-time residents of Meghalaya.

“I can assure you that the government stands with the Sikh community here,” Shullai said, addressing members of the community at the gurdwara.

Giani Gargajj is in the Meghalaya capital to take part in religious programmes marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Earlier in the day, he led a nagar kirtan from Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Laitumkhrah to Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar, followed by a Gurmat Samagam. The events drew a large gathering of devotees from Meghalaya, Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

Addressing the congregation, the acting Jathedar recalled the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who laid down his life to protect religious freedom and oppose oppression. He said the Sikh community has historically stood with the oppressed and continues to uphold the values of truth and justice.

Referring to Punjabi Lane, Giani Gargajj said any move leading to the displacement of Sikh families who have lived in Shillong for nearly two centuries would be unjust. He asserted that Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sikhs across the world stand firmly with the community in Shillong.

He also urged Sikh families to remain connected to the teachings of the Gurus and encouraged parents to teach Punjabi and Gurmukhi to their children so they stay rooted in the Guru Granth Sahib.

The gurdwara management committee honoured Giani Gargajj on the occasion, while the Jathedar felicitated several Sikh personalities for their service to the community. Senior Sikh leaders and a large number of devotees were present at the programme.