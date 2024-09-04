Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla has stated that Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar should be "thrown out of the Cabinet and if required from the state” if his involvement in drug-related activities is established.

Shylla, the United Democratic Party (UDP) legislator from Khliehriat reacted to allegations made by Meghalaya Congress President Vincent Pala, stating that he does not know who is right or wrong.

Stating that drugs should not be entertained in Meghalaya, Shylla said Dhar should be removed from the state if his involvement in drugs is identified.

Furthermore, the UDP legislator also said that legislators must have proof before they make allegations against other legislators.

Shylla said that there should be a message of “no drugs in Meghalaya”, further informing that the Meghalaya government is implementing various measures in order to combat the use of drugs.

He also stated that many initiatives and programmes to fight drugs will be held, further contemplating that those will have no effect if members of the government or Assembly are involved.

The minister asserted that policies and the law would do the job and deal with such persons involved in drugs in the state.