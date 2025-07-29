Meghalaya minister demands immediate release of Catholic nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh

Meghalaya Cabinet Minister AL Hek has written to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, urging him to ensure the immediate release of two Catholic nuns who were arrested at Durg Railway Station on July 25.

The nuns were reportedly taken into custody following an FIR filed by members of the Bajrang Dal. In his letter, Hek, a BJP MLA from Christian-majority Meghalaya, voiced “deep concern” over the arrests and emphasized the need for a fair and transparent investigation.

“With a deep sense of concern, I humbly request your good office for the immediate release of the said nuns and to take appropriate steps to interrogate the causes and ground realities of the matter,” Hek stated.

The incident has drawn attention due to its sensitive communal undertones, and the Meghalaya minister’s intervention signals growing concern within the BJP ranks about religious tensions and the need for judicial fairness.