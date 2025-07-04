Meghalaya minister: Kulsi hydel project to not proceed without stakeholder consent

Meghalaya Power Minister AT Mondal, on July 4, said that work on the Kulsi hydel project will not move forward without the consent of all stakeholders.

The comments came amid protests by local communities over the environmental impact of the project, which will be developed jointly by Assam and Meghalaya at the inter-state border.

Mondal said the Kulsi Multipurpose Project has been envisioned as a "friendship project", aimed at strengthening ties between the two neighbouring states.

Taking note of the protests, he said the government was aware of the concerns, particularly regarding land acquisition, submergence zones, and the impact on local communities.

"Power projects always face certain challenges. What the chief minister has said is that if the government can address those concerns and convince the people, only then can the project move forward," he added.

Local groups, particularly those from the West Khasi Hills, have voiced strong opposition to the project, fearing loss of livelihood, displacement, and ecological damage.

Mondal said the project is still at a preliminary stage and no concrete decisions have been made regarding its execution.

"Nothing has been finalised yet," he said.