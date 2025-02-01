Ahead of the much-anticipated Ed Sheeran concert in Shillong on February 12, Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh lauded the state for setting the trend of organising concerts benefitting the economy.

Speaking along the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the concert trend and urging state governments and the private sector to invest in creating the necessary infrastructure and skills for hosting live events, the minister lauded the initiative, stating that the state began organising such events in the early 2000s.

Furthermore, Lyngdoh assured that preparations for the upcoming concert in the state are underway in full swing, adding that arrangements are seamlessly in place to ensure there is no inconvenience.

A meeting was held between officials of Book My Show and the district administration regarding the Ed Sheeran concert.

Over 27,000 people are likely to attend the concert.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran kicked off his six-city India tour with a concert in Pune on January 30, marking his first performance in the city. Wearing a t-shirt that read "Pune," Sheeran was met with loud cheers as he took the stage.

Addressing the audience, Sheeran noted that his previous two visits to India had been limited to Mumbai and said he was excited to bring his music to new cities this time.