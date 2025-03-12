The Meghalaya government has not undertaken any preservation, protection, or tourism promotion efforts for the Bhaitbari Archaeological Site, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a series of questions from MLA Mizanur Kazi during the Budget Session, Lyngdoh gave a one-word answer – "Nil" – to inquiries about steps taken to preserve the site, ongoing restoration projects, tourism promotion initiatives, and proposals to include Bhaitbari in national or international heritage circuits.

The archaeological site at Bhaitbari, located in the West Garo Hills district, contains remains dating back to the medieval period and has historical significance. However, the minister's response indicates that the site currently receives no attention from the state's tourism department.

Kazi had specifically asked about any timeline for implementing new projects at the site and when the public could expect to see improvements, but the minister's response suggested no plans are currently in place.