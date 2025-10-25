Meghalaya minister pledges to restore Tirot Sing statue in Dhaka

Meghalaya's Arts and Culture Minister Sanbor Shullai has committed to reinstalling a life-size statue of Khasi freedom fighter Tirot Sing Syiem in Dhaka, Bangladesh, following its destruction by a mob earlier this year.

The minister confirmed on October 24 that he would coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh to facilitate the reconstruction project. The original bust, which Shullai had personally commissioned during his previous tenure as arts and culture minister in the MDA-I government, was torn down during civil unrest in the Bangladeshi capital.

Shullai expressed disappointment over the incident but noted that the vandalism extended beyond the Tirot Sing memorial. He pointed out that even statues of Bangladesh's founding father had not been spared during the violence, suggesting the destruction formed part of wider disturbances rather than a targeted attack on the Khasi leader's legacy.

The minister has already held discussions with the Commissioner and Secretary F Kharkongor regarding the restoration effort. Shullai emphasised his intention to personally visit the site in Dhaka to oversee the installation of a full-scale statue, marking an upgrade from the previous bust.

He stated that officials would finalise the timeline for his visit to Bangladesh, where he plans to assess the location and ensure proper reconstruction of the memorial honouring the freedom fighter.

Tirot Sing Syiem, a 19th-century Khasi chief, led resistance against British colonial expansion in the Khasi Hills and remains a revered figure in Meghalaya's history.