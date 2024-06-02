Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla visited Nongpriang under Shella-Bholaganj C&RD Block on June 1 to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of four individuals who lost their lives in a recent landslide.

The minister met with the bereaved families, offering condolences and assuring them of the government's support during their difficult time.

Speaking to the family, Shylla said that their visit aimed to express sympathy and offer condolences to the family members. He added that their team had recovered the bodies and that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each had been given to the next of kin to support the family.

The minister, offering words of encouragement to the state's people after the cyclonic disaster, emphasized the importance of awareness due to the state's vulnerability to various hazards. He urged everyone to stay alert and prepared, noting that communities are the first responders in emergencies.

He pointed out that it might take time for government agencies to reach disaster sites, especially in remote villages. He also praised the residents of Nongpriang for their support and expressed the hope that other villages would show similar cooperation.

The minister further mentioned that visits to other locations would be conducted and that the government would provide assistance according to the established norms.

Accompanying the minister was Gavin Mylliem, the local MLA of Sohra. Gavin Mylliem thanked the minister for visiting the village and providing assistance. He remarked that this visit demonstrated the government's commitment to its people, noting the significant damage where two houses had been completely destroyed.