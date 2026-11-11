Meghalaya minister and BJP leader Sanbor Shullai was forced to leave a public consultation meeting on the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway project on Wednesday after protesters surrounded him and demanded that the project be scrapped.

Shullai, who represents South Shillong in the Assembly, was escorted out of the venue by his personal security officer as tensions escalated during the meeting.

The confrontation began shortly after the proceedings started, with protesters accusing the minister of denying them an adequate opportunity to raise objections to the proposed project. They raised slogans of "shame" and demanded his resignation, while members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) reiterated their opposition to the ropeway.

Shullai later alleged that the protests were politically motivated and questioned whether those opposing the project were genuinely concerned about its environmental implications.

He said the government was willing to explain the project and address environmental concerns raised by residents. The minister also said he had recommended the formation of an expert panel to examine the objections.

The meeting was convened by Shullai in his capacity as the local MLA and chairman of the 19-South Shillong Advisory Committee to gather feedback from residents and other stakeholders.

The proposed 913-metre ropeway is expected to connect Madan Laban with Shillong Peak. However, the project has faced sustained opposition from residents and pressure groups, who have raised concerns over its possible impact on the environment, particularly local water sources and catchment areas.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) had also objected to the project, citing the absence of a trading licence and other local clearances.

Despite the opposition, Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has maintained that the government will not abandon the project, saying consultations with stakeholders would continue to address their concerns.