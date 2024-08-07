Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma stressed that the state government should provide refuge to the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo communities from Bangladesh if the need arises.

Highlighting the need to focus on humanitarian grounds and not religion, the Meghalaya minister said that helping the indigenous population of the state must be humanitarian.

Speaking to reporters, Sangma said that nobody knows what will happen in the days to come. He said that the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo people will seek refuge in India, especially neighbouring states in case any untoward incidents take place.

Furthermore, Sangma stated that the state must explore the possibilities of responding to the situation, adding that the prospects of humanitarian help to them would be decided by the Government of India.

The Meghalaya minister exalted that people must not go by religion. He told reporters, "There are many Khasis and Jaintias who are wither Christians or non-Christians. There are many Garos who are not Hindus but Christians."

He said that decisions made on the grounds of religion will affect the way people want to provide help, further assuring that the Meghalaya government will definitely find a way to help people linked to the communities of the state.

Meanwhile, he also stated that the communities will get affected in the wake of the prevailing situation, whether the people are living inside or outside Bangladesh.