Meghalaya's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, AL Hek, has asked the Centre for assistance in expanding the animal husbandry and fisheries sectors, which are important means of livelihood in the state.

Hek, on June 23 met George Kurien, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying sought the central government’s intervention stating that there is a drop is milch livestock which is concerning as animal husbandry and fisheries are important livelihood options for poor people.

Furthermore, the BJP leader also emphasised that the livestock and poultry sectors can be expanded, citing that the two sectors add approximately 6 per cent to livestock across India.

He explained that in Meghalaya, there is more focus on time-tested species like pigs and cattle serving local needs. Secondly, the region which depends mostly on backyard rearing of livestock and poultry is gradually orienting towards less capital-intensive animals.

Similarly, in the case of fisheries the region and particularly the state has vast and varied fisheries resources. The region is rich in freshwater fish species and is regarded as one of the world’s hotspots for freshwater fish biodiversity, Hek pointed out.

Hek pointed that traditional livestock like pigs and cattle meet local needs, while the region shifts towards less capital-intensive animals in the state. He also highlighted that the freshwater fishers in Meghalaya are renowned for its diverse fish species.

Adding that the sectors can also aid in improved employment opportunities, he hinted that he would draft a proposal which tends to modernise the sectors, according to media reports.