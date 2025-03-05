The College of Architecture and Urban Planning in Tura remains non-functional, as key infrastructure requirements like water and electricity connections are still pending. The issue was highlighted during the Meghalaya Budget Session on March 5, where Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, provided comprehensive details about the Rs 26 crore project.

Funded through a 90:10 partnership with the Government of India, the project has already received Rs 23.4 crore across three installments. Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma and other MLAs received a detailed briefing about the institution's development.

According to the minister, while the construction of the college has been completed, essential services are still in progress. The government has approved the establishment of the college at Balalgre and sanctioned 46 posts, including 25 gazetted and 21 non-gazetted positions.

The college is set to offer two undergraduate programmes—a four-year course in Architecture and another in Planning—with an intake capacity of 30 students each. The reservation roster for admissions and recruitment has also received government approval.

With the infrastructure ready, the focus now shifts to finalising service connections and staff recruitment to ensure the college can commence operations at the earliest.