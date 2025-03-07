Bhaitbari Deficit Higher Secondary School in New Bhaitbari, West Garo Hills district currently has two vacant Assistant Teacher positions, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma informed the Assembly.

The school has 21 sanctioned posts in total, comprising 17 teaching and four non-teaching staff positions.

While the District School Education Officer in Tura has forwarded a recruitment proposal to the Directorate of School Education & Literacy in Shillong in January 2025, the Minister stated that the proposal has not yet been approved.

The Minister explained that information for all Deficit Schools GIA is being compiled, and applications will be taken up on a case-by-case basis once this task is complete.