Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has taken a firm stance against potential unrest in the state, emphasising the importance of preserving local culture and traditions. The minister's comments come in response to a proposed march by a Hindu group seeking to declare the cow as the "mother of the nation" in Shillong on October 2.

Lyngdoh, who also serves as the Health and Family Welfare Minister, stressed that Meghalaya is a peaceful state with its own distinct customs. She cautioned against external influences attempting to impose their beliefs on the region, highlighting the need for mutual respect among different ethnic groups across India.

The minister warned that actions or intentions that could disturb the peace would not be tolerated, pointing out that existing laws are in place to address such disruptions. Lyngdoh emphasised that these "political dramas" should not be allowed to upset the harmony of Meghalaya's people.

While acknowledging that individuals may hold different opinions, Lyngdoh maintained that activities creating unrest have no place in the state.

She called for a balance between freedom of expression and respect for local sensibilities, urging visitors to honour Meghalaya's cultural practices just as they would expect their own traditions to be respected elsewhere.