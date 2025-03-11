The menace of drug trafficking in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills is escalating, with the government acknowledging an increase in cases. However, the low number of arrests and seizures has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of law enforcement in the region. Alongside this, frequent power outages continue to disrupt daily life, compounding the challenges faced by residents.

During the Meghalaya Budget Session on March 11, Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh confirmed that drug-related cases are increasing in the plain belt region. He cited the area’s geographic location as a major factor, stating that peddlers and smugglers from neighbouring states and Bangladesh are using it as a transit route.

“The region is channelled to both neighbouring states like Assam and West Bengal (through the Brahmaputra river) and also the neighbouring country Bangladesh,” Lyngdoh said.

Despite this surge, only one drug-related case has been officially registered in recent months. From January 2025 till date, just one case was detected in Tillapara Bongarpar, Tikrikilla, under Tikrikilla PS Case No. 02(02)2025 u/s 22(a)/25 NDPS Act, 1985. This limited enforcement action has led to growing scepticism about how aggressively the authorities are tackling the crisis.

To combat trafficking, the government claims to have set up an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in the district. However, without significant arrests or large-scale seizures, questions remain about its efficiency. For those battling addiction, the only rehabilitation facility available is the Tura Civil Hospital Addiction Treatment Facility, supported by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

At the same time, power disruptions in rural West Garo Hills have added to residents' hardships, with government officials acknowledging infrastructure failures as a key issue but offering no immediate solutions.

Power Minister AT Mondal cited multiple reasons for the persistent disruptions, including maintenance shutdowns, transformer failures, and damage caused by flash floods and cyclones, particularly during the monsoon season.

“Power interruptions at the rural areas of West Garo Hills are due to the following reasons: scheduled maintenance of lines and substations, DT failures in some rural areas, and infrastructure damage during flash floods and cyclones,” Mondal stated.

While efforts are being made to modernize the district’s ageing power infrastructure, progress has been slow. The government claims to be upgrading 33/11KV substations and transmission lines under schemes like NERPSIP, ADB, and RDSS, but residents continue to report repeated blackouts.

Acknowledging that the disruptions are partially caused by technical issues like transformer failures and faulty transmission lines, Mondal assured that steps are being taken to prevent future occurrences. These include system upgrades and reinforcement of manpower where required. However, no specific timelines were provided for when these measures would result in improved electricity reliability.

For consumers affected by repeated outages, the government has directed them to approach the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum stationed in Tura, as well as field officers of MePDCL. Complaints can also be lodged through the CM-Connect portal and helpline.