The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has sanctioned a significant amount of Rs 126.94 crore for the construction of an Information Technology (IT) Park in Tura, Meghalaya.

This initiative is part of the ministry's broader efforts to enhance infrastructure and promote development in the northeastern states of India.

Taking to his X handle, Meghalaya CM wrote, "Happy to announce that @MDoNER_India has sanctioned ₹126.94 Crore for the construction of an IT Park at Tura under the PM-DevINE Scheme. Our gratitude to Hon’ble PM Sh. @narendramodi ji, Hon’ble Union Minister for DoNER, Sh. @kishanreddybjp ji and GoI."



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This financial support aims to address connectivity deficits, and social sector gaps, and to boost livelihood and employment opportunities across the eight states of the region.

The sanctioning of the IT Park project reflects the government's commitment to fostering economic growth and self-reliance in the northeast, in line with the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" principles.

The IT Park is expected to create a vibrant ecosystem for technology and innovation, contributing to the region's vibrant demography and demand.

This investment in Tura's IT Park is part of a larger narrative of increased budget allocations and development projects in the northeast.

The Ministry of DoNER's efforts, including the construction of the IT Park in Tura, are set to play a pivotal role in transforming the northeastern region into a hub for technological advancement and economic prosperity.