Meghalaya minor killed, three injured as landslide triggered by heavy rain hits Mawhati village

A minor lost his life while three others were injured after a landslide triggered by prolonged heavy rainfall struck Umlamphlang village under the Mawhati constituency in Meghalaya.

The incident occurred following incessant rainfall, which triggered the landslide and buried parts of the village. The injured were rescued and shifted for medical treatment.

Authorities have launched relief and assessment operations in the affected area as heavy rains continue to lash parts of the state.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.