A group of unidentified individuals launched an attack on the bust of JN Bawri in Dhankheti early on August 11 morning. The incident occurred around 4 am when the perpetrators hurled a petrol bomb at the statue.

Following the initial assault, the attackers reportedly proceeded to pelt stones at a nearby ATM booth, causing further damage. Local authorities were promptly alerted to the situation.

Law enforcement officials, accompanied by a forensic team, swiftly arrived at the scene to commence their investigation.

The police are currently in the process of gathering CCTV footage from the area in an effort to identify and apprehend those responsible for the criminal act.