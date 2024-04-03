In the early hours of Wednesday, Mawlai Police Station was attacked by two unidentified individuals who threw a petrol bomb, setting a police vehicle ablaze.

As per police sources, the incident transpired around 2:00 AM.

The assailants arrived on a two-wheeler and targeted a Gypsy parked outside the police station. No casualties were reported from the event.



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A case has been registered concerning the incident, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to apprehend the offenders.



This is a developing story.