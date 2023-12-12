In a shocking robbery incident happened in West Khasi Hills (WKH) District of Meghalaya on Monday evening where a school head teacher was killed on the spot and another assistant teacher was brutally thrashed.

Asking the matter to the Superintendent of Police (SP) WKH Bikram D Marak, he expressed regret over the incident that happened when they were returned from the State Bank of India, Nongstoin branch towards the school.

"The incident took place at Mynniar village under Nongstoin Police station jurisdiction. They were identified as Tengton R Sangma (50) from Rangshpara village, Meghalaya and Surya Kumar Chetry from Dakuapara village, Boko, Assam. Tangton R Sangma head teacher of the Rangshapara Secondary School and Surya Kumar Chetry is Assistant teacher of the same school." Said SP Bikram D Marak.

According to the SP Marak, both of them came from Rangshpara Secondary School with a hero honda glamour bike (AS 25E 1324) to withdraw money for some school grants. After they collected the money, they returned from Nongstoin to the school through the Lumpi- Nongstoin connecting road and miscreants attacked them brutally and they took away all the money they had with them.

"Local people of the area called the ambulance and sent them to Nongstoin hospital for treatment, but the doctor has declared that Tengton R Sangma has died and Surya Kumar Chetry was referred to the Shillong for better treatment." added SP Marak.

SP Marak also emphasized that no other criminal incident had happened in that place in the last three years. "People of the area are very peaceful and they recovered them too."

SP Marak emphasized that police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident and will arrest the culprits and punish them soon.

Meanwhile, the incident has already caused a stir in the border areas of Assam and Meghalaya and conscious circles in both the states have expressed regret over the incident and called on the Meghalaya government to punish the perpetrators.