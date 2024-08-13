Miscreants broke into the Mawjymbuin Cave, Meghalaya to perform religious rituals ahead of the Meghalaya High Court’s scheduled hearing on August 14 regarding the ban on Hindu devotees offering prayers at the site.

The incident came to light after a video circulating on social media showed that rituals had been performed and the lock of the gate securing entry into the cave had been broken.

It must be mentioned that the High Court of Meghalaya had temporarily restricted access inside the cave after the ban had stirred controversies.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya High Court has scheduled August 14 for further hearings in the case regarding the ban on Hindu devotees offering prayers at the Mawjymbuin Cave in the state.

After hearing the matter earlier, the court set the date to seek a settlement between Hindu organisation 'Yatra' and the Dorbar Shnong of Mawsynram.

Earlier, Assam-based Hindu organisation Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) had threatened a road blockade against Meghalaya after Hindu devotees were banned from offering prayers at the cave.

The Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong banned Hindu devotees from offering prayers at the cave. The Mawjymbuin cave is famous for its natural stone structure which the Hindu faithful believes is a 'Shiva Linga'.