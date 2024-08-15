A group of unknown miscreants set tyres on fire and placed boulders in the middle of the road near Jaiaw's Robert Hospital in Meghalaya on the night of August 14, according to media reports.

While investigation into the case is underway, the reason behind the vandalisation has not yet come to light.

As per reports, the police could arrive only in the morning after receiving information about the incident, following which the personnel reacted promptly and removed the boulders from the middle of the road.

The police beefed up security in and around the area, however, the situation is under control.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a group of unidentified individuals launched an attack on the bust of JN Bawri in Dhankheti early on August 11 morning. The incident occurred around 4 am when the perpetrators hurled a petrol bomb at the statue.

Following the initial assault, the attackers reportedly proceeded to pelt stones at a nearby ATM booth, causing further damage. Local authorities were promptly alerted to the situation.

The Meghalaya police had arrested five individuals in connection with the attack.