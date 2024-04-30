Unidentified miscreants set fire to two police vehicles in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district on Tuesday, leaving law enforcement authorities on high alert.

According to a senior police officer, the targeted vehicles were parked within a police reserve compound, where the arsonists struck under the cover of darkness. No casualties were reported as a result of the incident, though the damage inflicted on the vehicles is significant.

Earlier in the day, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi announced the results of a rigorous week-long scrutiny conducted by the Shillong Traffic Police from April 22 to 28. The crackdown, designed to curb traffic violations and enhance road safety, resulted in hefty fines totaling Rs 6,78,000.

SP Rituraj Ravi highlighted the breadth of infractions uncovered during the period, ranging from driving under the influence of alcohol to illegal vehicle modifications. A total of 684 violations were identified, including instances of driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal modifications to exhaust pipes.