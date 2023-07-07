The Superintendent of Police (SP) Sylvester Nongtynger on July 7 said that some unknown miscreants attempted to snatch a weapon from a CRPF personnel stationed at Laitumkhrah.

It may be mentioned, a scuffle between two communities happened at around 12 AM on Thursday midnight which led to several police vehicles being set on fire by a mob at Laitumkhrah Police Station.

SP Nongtynger further said that initially it was a minor incident, two groups got into a fight. When the CRPF intervene, some people tried to snatch the weapon from the Jawan.

However, the Jawans took the help of Lathi to defend themselves.