Meghalaya: Miscreants try to snatch weapon from CRPF jawans amid scuffle between two communities, says SP East
It may be mentioned, a scuffle between two communities happened at around 12AM on Thursday midnight which led to several police vehicles were set on fire by a mob at Laitumkhrah Police Station.
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The Superintendent of Police (SP) Sylvester Nongtynger on July 7 said that some unknown miscreants attempted to snatch a weapon from a CRPF personnel stationed at Laitumkhrah.
It may be mentioned, a scuffle between two communities happened at around 12 AM on Thursday midnight which led to several police vehicles being set on fire by a mob at Laitumkhrah Police Station.
SP Nongtynger further said that initially it was a minor incident, two groups got into a fight. When the CRPF intervene, some people tried to snatch the weapon from the Jawan.
However, the Jawans took the help of Lathi to defend themselves.
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