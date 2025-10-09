Meghalaya: Missing seven-year-old from Nongrah found dead at Lum Rumnong

The search for seven-year-old Kyrshanbor Kharmudai, who went missing from Lummarboh Block-4, Nongrah, ended in tragedy on October 9 after his body was found at Lum Rumnong, Mawpat.

The discovery came a day after a massive community-led search was launched when the child disappeared around 4 pm on Wednesday. Residents, village leaders, and police personnel from Rynjah Police Station had joined hands to comb the surrounding areas late into the night.

According to the village head, nearly the entire community took part in the search.

Kyrshanbor, an orphan under the care of his aunt, was last seen playing outside their home before he vanished. His aunt told reporters she had called him in for tea, but he did not return. When her search failed, she immediately informed local authorities, triggering the extensive operation.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death. CCTV footage from the area is being examined for possible leads.

This incident has revived concerns in the Nongrah area, where a similar case was reported recently involving another young child found dead after going missing. Residents have urged authorities to enhance safety measures in the locality.