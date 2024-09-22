The search for a missing Shillong resident came to a tragic end on Saturday, September 21 when his body was discovered in Umiam Lake.

Saumitra Chakraborty, 48, had been missing since September 19 from his home in the Laban area of Shillong.

Local police confirmed that Chakraborty's body was found floating in the lake, approximately 15 kilometres north of Shillong. Family members were called to the scene and positively identified the deceased.

Authorities have scheduled a post-mortem examination for Sunday to determine the cause of death. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Chakraborty's disappearance and subsequent death is ongoing.