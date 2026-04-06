Meghalaya: Missing woman’s body found in sack near Nongrah stream, murder suspected

A woman reported missing since March 20 has been found dead, her body stuffed in a sack and dumped in a stream near Nongrah in Shillong, police said on April 6.

The body was spotted by local residents, who alerted the authorities. East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the deceased is believed to be the same woman who had been missing for over two weeks.

The victim, a resident of Shillong and originally from the West Jaintia Hills district, was later identified with the help of family members who reached the spot soon after the recovery.

Police have sent the body to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

A neighbour told investigators he had heard someone dumping a “heavy object” near his house late at night last week but dismissed it at the time, assuming it was garbage.

Officers suspect foul play and have registered the case as murder. “A suspect has been identified. Necessary action will be taken to arrest all those involved,” Syiem said, adding that further investigation is underway.