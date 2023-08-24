The recent incident at Laitumkhrah Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Shillong, which raised concerns over a possible attempted kidnapping, has been clarified as a case of misunderstanding, according to a press release from the Office of the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills.

In a detailed account provided by the police, it was revealed that two individuals had come to the school on August 23 to pick up a kindergarten (KG) child in the afternoon. This action had initially sparked suspicions of an attempted kidnapping. However, the same two individuals voluntarily came forward to Laitumkhrah Police Station on August 24 after learning of the allegations against them.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the individuals were, in fact, relatives of the child in question. They had arrived to collect their nephew, who was a student in the KG class. The confusion stemmed from the fact that the relatives used the child's pet name, which was unfamiliar to the class teacher, instead of the official name. Interestingly, the pet name coincidentally matched the name of another child in the same class, leading to the misunderstanding.

The concerned parents of both children, along with the school's Principal and class teacher, appeared at the Laitumkhrah Police Station to clarify the situation. The police verified and confirmed that the incident was indeed a case of miscommunication and not an attempted kidnapping.