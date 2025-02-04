A major drug bust by the East Khasi Hills Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) led to the arrest of three individuals from Mizoram in Mawryngkneng. The accused were caught transporting 10.455 kg of ganja along with a large quantity of alcohol, police said.

According to District police chief Vivek Syiem the ANTF, in coordination with Mawryngkneng police, intercepted a Tata Yodha (registration MZ01/Z 3654) en route from Shillong to Mizoram. The arrested individuals were identified as Sabina Lalnunmawiii (23), Lalrinmawia Chenkua (19), and Lalrosanga (28).

A total of 235 bottles of alcohol (750 ml each), two mobile phones, and a green sofa set used to conceal the contraband were also seized.

The trio has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Mawryngkneng police station, and further investigation is underway.