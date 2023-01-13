The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) legislator from North Shillong Adelbert Nongrum on January 12 resigned as a member of the 11th Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

He handed over his resignation to Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh at the Assembly Secretariat at Khyndai Lad.

''I will join and contest from VPP,'' he said while speaking on the matter with media persons.

As per reports, he is likely to join the Voice of the people party (VPP), which is a newly floated regional party led by former Nongkrem legislator Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit.

Notably, altogether, 13 legislators have resigned so far ahead of the elections reducing the strength of the House from 60 to 48.

Meanwhile, the National People’s Party (NPP) on January 12 announced the name of the 58 candidates for the upcoming election in the State of Meghalaya at an election meeting titled – “Stronger Together” at Polo Grounds, Shillong.



National President Conrad K Sangma in presence of National Vice President Prestone Tynsong, National Treasurer James K Sangma, MPs Agatha K Sangma, and Dr W R Kharlukhi released the document titled “Promises Delivered” which highlights the promises made during the 2018 election and achievements of the NPP led Government in the State.



Speaking at the rally, which was attended by over 10000 plus crowd, Conrad said that in the last five years, different political leaders have joined NPP, which demonstrates that NPP is growing stronger.



He said that many of the candidates, who were declared as party candidates for the upcoming election, were not in the same stage in 2018 but in the last five years, they have become part of NPP’s growing family.

Also read: Meghalaya: NPP announces names of 58 candidates for assembly election 2023