South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai called on his fellow legislators in Meghalaya to make full use of their annual discretionary grants for the benefit of their constituents.

The BJP representative stressed that the Rs 10 lakh allocated to each of the state's 60 MLAs should be directed towards the people rather than retained by the lawmakers.

The MLA emphasised that the grant's guidelines clearly outline its purpose: to provide financial assistance to people within their constituencies. He traced the evolution of the discretionary grant, noting its increase from Rs 3 lakh in 2008 to the current Rs 10 lakh per year for each legislator.

The MLA suggested potentially doubling the grant to Rs 20 lakh. A proposal for this increase is currently awaiting approval from Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Shullai expressed optimism that the chief minister would greenlight the increase within the month.

Shullai highlighted the grant's importance in allowing MLAs to provide timely financial aid to those in need. He noted that legislators must submit utilisation certificates with bills to access the funds and can use them beyond their constituencies if necessary.

The South Shillong representative stated that any MLA who does not wish to use the grant can inform the Legislative Assembly in writing.