Chokpot MLA Sengchim N Sangma distributed relief supplies to families affected by severe flooding in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district. The region has been hit hard by torrential rains, resulting in flash floods and landslides that have claimed at least 10 lives in the past 24 hours.

The disaster has particularly devastated the Gasuapara area, where a landslide in the remote village of Hatiasia Songma killed seven members of a single family, including three minors. Three additional deaths were reported in the Dalu area due to flooding.

The floods have also caused significant infrastructure damage, with multiple landslides blocking the crucial Dalu-Baghmara road connecting West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has proposed using Bailey Bridge technology for rapid reconstruction efforts.