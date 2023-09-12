Nongpoh Legislator and Chairman of the Meghalaya State Health Advisory Board, Mayralborn Syiem, has drawn attention to the adverse impact of numerous check gates and the absence of goods-carrying trains on the surging prices of essential commodities and vegetables in the state of Meghalaya.

Speaking to reporters on September 12, MLA Syiem emphasized that the issue of rising prices is not merely a state concern but a national one, warranting government intervention.

Syiem stressed the government's responsibility to mitigate the increasing prices of essential goods, which have inflicted hardships on the common man.

Identifying key contributors to the price rise, Syiem pointed to the presence of toll gates and check gates on the national highways as significant culprits.

"If a truck laden with vegetable products from Punjab has to navigate through multiple toll gates and check gates, it inevitably exerts direct and indirect pressure on the prices of these essential commodities until they reach our state," explained the Nongpoh MLA.

He further highlighted the scarcity of goods-carrying trains as a contributing factor to the state's price surge.

"As most goods are imported from outside the state, including rice, onions, potatoes, and clothing, we are dependent on external sources. Therefore, if goods-carrying trains can penetrate the state, even reaching Byrnihat, it could help reduce the prices of essential commodities," he added.

However, Syiem also stressed the importance of implementing mechanisms to safeguard the interests of the state's indigenous people if such trains are introduced.

"Even if goods-carrying trains arrive, we must maintain mechanisms to protect the interests of the state's indigenous population," he underscored.

He reiterated the need for implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) as precautionary measures should goods trains be introduced to the state. These measures aim to strike a balance between economic development and safeguarding the rights and interests of Meghalaya's residents.