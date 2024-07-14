South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai has taken a commendable step by donating his entire month's salary to recognise and support six differently-abled students for their outstanding achievements in academics and sports.

The felicitation event, organised by the Raid Laban Sports Social and Cultural Club, took place at the State Convention Centre on July 13.

The BJP legislator's gesture highlights the importance of acknowledging and encouraging the talents of differently abled individuals. The honoured students hail from various institutions across Shillong and Ri Bhoi District, including Fernando Speech and Hearing Centre, Bethany Society, Jyoti Sroat School, and Lumparing Vidhyapeeth Secondary School.

Out of his monthly salary of Rs 2.3 lakh, Shullai allocated Rs 1 lakh to Priska Pyngrope from Bethany Society. Pyngrope is set to represent India in the upcoming World Arms Wrestling championship in Moldova, Europe, making this substantial contribution a significant boost to her preparation and participation.

The remaining Rs 1.3 lakh was distributed among five other students, with each receiving Rs 20,000. Among the recipients was Ankita Das, who demonstrated exceptional academic talent by scoring 89 per cent in the 2024 SSLC examination.