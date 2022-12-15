Mylliem Legislator Hamletson Dohling has announced to publicly display his ‘Report Card' to show his overall performance as a representative in his five years of serving as an MLA of the constituency.

Dohling on December 16 while inaugurating a school hall in Nongrum, Mylliem announced that he will print out a report card and will distribute it to every household in the Mylliem constituency so people will judge his performances.

“When you send your children to school every year at the end of the school, students get their report cards, therefore as an MLA, I will also publish a report card to let everyone know about all the work I have done in five years as an MLA. I never got the chance to perform for five years because two years were disrupted by covid 19”, stated Theom MLA of Mylliem.

Also Read: MDA government compromising with the security of people in Meghalaya, claims TMC spokesperson

Furthermore, the MLA added that the two years, however, were not in vain and work that has been done during the two years will be shown in the report card that he will publish.

Hamlet also mentioned that from the time he was chosen as an MLA from Mylliem Constituency, he has brought about 3 crores and 80 lakhs for the upgradation of schools in the constituency along with the inauguration of the school hall at Nongumlong LP School which was a total of 37,02,028 lakh rupees.

As speculation has grown that the Mylliem MLA who won the regional PDF seat is likely to join the National People’s Party, and his official announcement will come in the first week of January. Hamletson is set to contest the 2023 MLA election from the NPP ticket.