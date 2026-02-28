Meghalaya MLAs opt for bus tour to New Shillong Township

Legislators in Meghalaya set aside their official cars and chauffeurs on Friday, February 27, and travelled by bus to the New Shillong Township, where Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma showcased key infrastructure projects, including the upcoming secretariat and the new legislative assembly building.

The bus ride, organised to mark the conclusion of the Budget Session, was described as lively, with MLAs interacting among themselves while receiving updates on the progress of the ambitious projects being developed in the township.





Highlighting the scale of investments, Sangma elaborated on the new state secretariat, the legislative assembly complex and other ongoing constructions aimed at transforming the administrative and institutional landscape of Meghalaya. He emphasised that the New Shillong Township project is envisioned as a modern hub to support the state’s growing governance and infrastructure needs.