A groundbreaking mobile application aimed at connecting domestic workers with employers launched during an outreach programme at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Tuesday. The bilingual app, named "Maidful," operates in both Khasi and English, marking a significant step toward formalising domestic employment in the region.

Developed through a collaboration between NEHU's Department of Nanotechnology and IIT Bhilai under an IBITF-funded project, the app addresses critical challenges faced by domestic workers, including job security and fair wage concerns.

"Maidful is more than just a technological innovation; it is a beacon of hope, dignity, and empowerment," said Shri Longshai Nongkhlaw, Rangbah Shnong of Mawkynroh, during the launch event. The platform implements profile verification for both employers and workers, enhancing safety and transparency in the hiring process.

Davidson Pyngrope, Principal Investigator of the project, explained that the app allows employers to browse profiles based on specific requirements while ensuring domestic workers can secure fair employment opportunities. The bilingual interface ensures language barriers don't restrict access to job opportunities.

The outreach programme attracted forty domestic workers from villages surrounding the NEHU campus. During an interactive session, participants provided feedback for further refinement of the application.

NEHU Vice-Chancellor (I/C) Prof. Nirmalendu Saha praised the initiative as a model of society-driven research. "The informal sector, particularly domestic workers, forms the backbone of our economy, yet they often face challenges. This bilingual app provides a structured, transparent, and secure employment mechanism," he said.

The development team, led by Dr Pyngrope, Dr K Amitab, and Prof Md Iftekhar Hussain, along with project associates Mr Skhembor Sohphoh and Mr Iaineh Nongsiej, will continue to engage with the local community to ensure the successful implementation of the platform.