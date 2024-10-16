Ahead of the Gambegre Assembly constituency bypolls scheduled for November 13 in West Garo Hills, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has assured that the election machinery is prepared to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections, with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in effect.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) BDR Tiwari has stated that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will apply in the district where the Assembly constituency is located, ensuring that it will be relevant for all political parties, candidates, and the state government.

Important dates pertaining to the bypolls:

October 18: Notification will be issued

October 25: Last date of filing nominations

October 28: Scrutiny of nomination papers

October 30: Last date of withdrawal of nominations

The polls will be held on November 13, while the results will be declared on November 23.

From the National People's Party (NPP), Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has officially announced that his wife Mehtab Chandee will contest in the Gambegre bypolls.

The Meghalaya chief minister made the announcement during a public meeting at Gambegre, stating that the decision was made on the basis of public demand.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced that it will field lone woman MDC in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Sadhiarani M Sangma as its candidate for the upcoming bypolls.

The announcement was made amid party leader and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma's accusation that the National People’s Party (NPP) is allegedly “misusing” the state machinery to win the seat.