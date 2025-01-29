The District Magistrate of Ri Bhoi has imposed strict restrictions ahead of the 2025 Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) elections to ensure peaceful and fair conduct of the polls.

The comprehensive order bans carrying cash exceeding Rs 50,000 or precious metals without proper documentation throughout the district. Election-related displays like posters, banners, and hoardings on public property now require explicit permission from authorities.

A complete weapons prohibition has been enforced across Ri Bhoi district until the conclusion of elections. Licensed arms holders must surrender their weapons at the nearest police station within 14 days, along with copies of their permits. Law enforcement personnel, including police, BSF, and forest officials, are exempt from this restriction.

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, warns that violations will face prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and other applicable laws.

These measures align with the Model Code of Conduct, which takes immediate effect and remains active until the completion of the election process. Political parties, candidates, and their agents must strictly adhere to these guidelines to avoid legal consequences.