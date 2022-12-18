Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 18 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a new shape to infrastructural development in the Northeastern region.

He further said that the northeastern region of the country was neglected during the previous government rule and now the double-engine government is engaged in the development of the NE states with full force and sincerity.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, the Home Minister said that after becoming the Prime Minister of India, PM Modi visited Northeast more than 50 times while other ministers visited NE states more than 400 times which was not the case earlier.

"Modiji gave a new shape to infrastructural development in the Northeastern region and the region's huge potential will be unleashed by creating modern infrastructure and improving connectivity in the days to come," the Shah added.

He also said that the NE region developing fast and in the last 8 years the region has surpassed and seen a significant change in development which the previous government could not do.

"Development is now considered synonymous with the unity-integrity of the country and development in the NE region is one such example.", Shah added.

Amit Shah said that Northeast Region has witnessed a sharp decline in insurgency-related violence in the past eight years and added that the Central Government is exploring the possibility of lifting the controversial anti-insurgency law, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, or AFSPA, from the entire region.

Amit Shah said that continuous efforts of the Government led by PM Modi have improved the security situation in the North Eastern Region.

"During last three years, the Government of India has signed several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East as envisaged by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi", the Home Minister added.

The Home Minister further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering commitment and attention to the North East region, which had been neglected for decades, and which is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity, and unprecedented development.