Meghalaya monitors Assam border amid voter enrolment allegations: CM Conrad

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on September 16 said the state government was closely monitoring developments along the inter-state border amid allegations that people from Assam were attempting to enrol as voters in Meghalaya during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Speaking to the media, Sangma said the Political Department was examining the matter and that he would speak with the Assam Chief Minister if necessary.

Reports have emerged of alleged attempts to include names of people from Assam in electoral rolls in areas such as Langpih in West Khasi Hills and Mukroh in West Jaintia Hills.

The reports have met with opposition from residents in Meghalaya and raised concerns in the border areas.

Sangma said the government was keeping a close watch on the developments and would take appropriate steps based on the findings.