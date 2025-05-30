Continuous overnight rainfall has created significant waterlogging along National Highway-6, particularly affecting the 9th Mile, 12th Mile, and Jorabat areas near the flyover, according to Ri Bhoi Police.

While traffic congestion persists, vehicles are moving at reduced speeds as authorities work to normalise conditions.

The police department confirmed they are actively implementing measures to restore normal traffic flow while clearing fallen trees that have blocked various sections of the national highway and other roads.

Multiple reports of tree falls have been received, with clearance operations underway to remove obstructions as quickly as possible.

"All commuters are advised to drive extremely carefully. Do not overspeed," the police statement emphasised, urging drivers to exercise maximum caution while navigating the affected areas. Authorities have also requested public assistance in reporting any incidents of landslides or flooding to help coordinate response efforts effectively.

The Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority has activated emergency protocols, announcing that citizens can access immediate assistance through dedicated hotlines 112 and 1070. These emergency contact numbers will remain operational round-the-clock throughout the monsoon season to ensure rapid response during critical situations.

Officials stressed the importance of responsible use of these emergency lines to maintain their effectiveness during genuine emergencies. The Executive Director of the State Disaster Management Authority called for heightened public awareness, stating that community vigilance and cooperation are essential components of effective disaster response during the monsoon period.